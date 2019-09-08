Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Cfra

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) received a $100.00 target price from research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. 2,690,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

