Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

MXCYY stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

