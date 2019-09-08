Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MESO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. 47,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

