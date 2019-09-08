MedicCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $613.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $30,913.00 and approximately $613.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 293,353,144 coins and its circulating supply is 293,352,707 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.