MayTech Global Investments LLC Lowers Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

MayTech Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 2.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point set a $56.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

IBKR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 453,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

