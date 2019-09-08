Maverick Chain (MVC) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $645,519.00 and approximately $5,676.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

