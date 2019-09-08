Matthew 25 Management Corp Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up approximately 5.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.31% of Toll Brothers worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 464,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 86,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 169,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.37.

TOL stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 1,331,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,395. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

