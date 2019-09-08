Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,524,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,041,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.95. 648,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,389. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

