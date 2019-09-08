Matisse Capital Has $373,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Matisse Capital lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 195,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 178,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,303,635. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,728. The stock has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

