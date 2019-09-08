Matisse Capital Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the quarter. Wave Life Sciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.18% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,317,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 151,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,300. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $755.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $82,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

