MassGrid (MGD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $389.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $389.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. In the last week, MassGrid has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,420.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.01734429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.50 or 0.02933838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00671005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00741562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00063650 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00465382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008840 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,842,116 coins and its circulating supply is 74,452,032 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

