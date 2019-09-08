Maso Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $26.82 Million Investment in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 653,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,000. Buckeye Partners makes up 14.1% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of Buckeye Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,266,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BPL. UBS Group downgraded Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $613,170 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.60%.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.