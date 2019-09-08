Maso Capital Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises 1.2% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 320,650 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,381,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,415,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,218,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,939,000 after buying an additional 803,851 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 655,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,837. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

