Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marlin Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:MRLN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,588. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Marlin Business Services news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $51,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

