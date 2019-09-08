Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.93. 9,347,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,786. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

