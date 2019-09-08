Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.59. 17,588,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,872,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.