Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 526,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,404,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Shares of V traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.74. 6,543,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,493. The company has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average is $166.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

