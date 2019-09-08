Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $31,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CTVA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.39. 4,952,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,092. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

