Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 125.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

PBCT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.77. 3,335,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,944. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

