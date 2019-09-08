Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 34,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,957,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,316,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. 1,959,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of -0.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

