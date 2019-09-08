Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report sales of $160.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.53 million. Mammoth Energy Services reported sales of $384.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year sales of $765.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.20 million to $807.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $770.23 million, with estimates ranging from $698.20 million to $926.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TUSK. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of TUSK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 132,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,264. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 109,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 148.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

