Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NYSE MGY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 775,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,680. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.51 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Chairman Stephen I. Chazen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,376 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,851,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 1,045,414 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,558,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 940,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 932,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

