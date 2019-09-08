Magnet (MAG) Trading 54.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. Magnet has a total market cap of $49,027.00 and $71.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Magnet has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnet Profile

Magnet (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 47,143,634 coins and its circulating supply is 46,893,634 coins. The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io . Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

