Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.05 Million

Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $80.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.10 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $72.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $310.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.90 million to $311.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $328.25 million, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $338.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $453.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

