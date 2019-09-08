Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 339,504 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,504 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 725.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.07. 213,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin L. Brown acquired 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,031.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.