Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 9,289 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $17,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in PPL by 0.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 51,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,632. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In other PPL news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.