Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 212,845.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 3.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of American Express worth $1,182,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

AXP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.