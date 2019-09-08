Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $288.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,206.32. 869,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,272. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,164.21. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a market cap of $840.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

