Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 238 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 302.8% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 801,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 602,578 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,148,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343,143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 333,020 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,339,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,221,000 after purchasing an additional 330,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19,883.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 295,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,312,000 after purchasing an additional 294,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $267.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $268.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total value of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

