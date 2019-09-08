M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $373.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 671.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 679.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 616 ($8.05) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

