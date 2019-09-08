M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
The company has a market capitalization of $373.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 671.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 679.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 616 ($8.05) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.45).
