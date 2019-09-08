LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of LYFT from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LYFT to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,550,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,487,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LYFT has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 2.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,308 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

