LPL Financial LLC Purchases 28,712 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.62% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 31,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $35.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

