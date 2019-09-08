LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $2.81 million and $53,713.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.01292697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00017970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088984 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

