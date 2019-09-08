Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 670 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total value of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.77. The stock had a trading volume of 530,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $377.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

