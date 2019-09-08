Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Allstate by 21.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.2% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. 951,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,836 shares of company stock valued at $13,071,947 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

