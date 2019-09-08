Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 82,506 Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 4,062,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,394. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

