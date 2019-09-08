Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,969 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,766,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 285,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,658,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.86. 22,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.22. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $163.24.

