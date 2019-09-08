Loews Corp Buys 2,300 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Loews Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,761,755. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $139.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.03. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

