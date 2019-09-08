Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$736,805.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$736,805.00.

L stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 469,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,518. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.91. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a 52-week low of C$50.22 and a 52-week high of C$74.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.7199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on L. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.75.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

