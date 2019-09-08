Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66.56 ($0.87).

Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

