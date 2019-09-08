Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Livongo Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $26.06 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

LVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja purchased 2,678,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik bought 3,141,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $87,970,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,826,366 shares of company stock valued at $162,980,808 over the last three months.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

