Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Livongo Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ LVGO opened at $26.06 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $45.68.
LVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.
Livongo Health Company Profile
Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.
