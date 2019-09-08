Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.25% of Littelfuse worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 2,509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.44. 118,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,744. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

