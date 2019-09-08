Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 290.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total value of $656,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,727.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.