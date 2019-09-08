Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 50.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.83.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.52. 1,031,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,196. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

