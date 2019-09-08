Linda (LINDA) Price Down 34.1% This Week

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Cryptopia. Linda has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $169.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linda has traded down 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Linda

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 13,437,823,020 coins and its circulating supply is 13,243,946,781 coins. Linda’s official website is lindacoin.com . Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, BitFlip, Graviex, Nanex, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linda using one of the exchanges listed above.

