Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Receives $101.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

LSI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 279,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,758. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Life Storage by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

