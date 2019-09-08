Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 8,345,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,113. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 366.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 30.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.