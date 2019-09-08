Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
LBTYA has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.42.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 8,345,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,113. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,440,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 366.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 30.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.
