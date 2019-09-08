LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,804. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,274,974.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,124 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock worth $3,310,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 49.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

