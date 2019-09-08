Lampix (PIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $196,195.00

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Lampix has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Lampix has a market cap of $196,195.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lampix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, OTCBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.01284345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00089009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lampix Token Profile

Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. The official website for Lampix is www.lampix.co . The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lampix Token Trading

Lampix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Gatecoin, BigONE, CoinExchange, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lampix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lampix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lampix using one of the exchanges listed above.

