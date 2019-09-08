L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRLCY. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

L OREAL CO/ADR stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. L OREAL CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.56.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

